Police use Taser in arrest of man swinging metal pole
Saskatchewan

Regina police arrested a man swinging a metal pole in the air, threatening to kill someone on Saturday evening.

Criminal investigation underway into incident

CBC News ·
A conductive energy weapon (commonly known as a Taser) was used against a man swinging a pole, threatening to kill someone, during an arrest on Saturday. (CBC)

Police said they were called to the 1400 block of Rae Street around 8:40 p.m. CST, where there were reports of a man swinging a pole in the air. 

Officers attempted to negotiate with the man but officers had to use a Taser to bring him into custody, according to a news release.

He was assessed by emergency medical services prior to being taken to police holding cells.

The criminal investigation is still underway and the use of a Taser has been documented and reported to the Saskatchewan Police Commission, as per policy.

Anyone with information about this incident has been asked to contact Crime Stoppers or the Regina Police Service.

