Regina police ticket protesters for public health order violations
Two people who took part in a protest against public health guidelines were ticketed on Saturday.
Police in Regina said they issued two health order violation tickets to people protesting the public health orders on Saturday.
A police news release said officers monitored a gathering of about 20 people on the 2100 block of Victoria Avenue around 2 p.m. CST Saturday.
Two adult women were issued tickets for failing to comply with the public health orders by participating in an outdoor gathering that exceeded 10 people.
