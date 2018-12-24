Regina police still investigating body discovery

Police are still working to complete their investigations before releasing any more information about a body found in Regina's Normanview neighbourhood on Friday.

Police were called to the 5000 block of Sherwood Ave for a report of a dead male on Friday.

While police confirmed a man's body was found at the scene, on Sunday a spokesperson said they were still waiting to notify next of kin and wouldn't identify the individual.

They said an autopsy was scheduled for Monday, Dec. 24 and would provide any new details if they were available then.

Planned march for Promise Chukwudum cancelled

A Dec. 22 rally for friends and family to raise awareness about Promise "Max" Chukwudum, who went missing last month, was abruptly cancelled.

No reason was given for the cancellation and phone calls to the family have not been returned.

Chukwudum was last seen in the Marshall Crescent area of Regina on Nov. 17. He was said to be wearing a dark hooded sweatshirt, grey sweatpants and a dark tuque.

Police have previously noted temperatures dipped to below -20 the night Chukwudum disappeared.