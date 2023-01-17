Male dead after 'officer-involved shooting' in Prince Albert, police giving few details

A male is dead in what Prince Albert police are calling an "officer-involved shooting" Monday night.

According to a Prince Albert Police Service (PAPS) news release, it happened at about 10:40 pm CST on the 400 block of South Industrial Drive during a police investigation.

Police aren't saying the age of the victim, who had the gun or who fired it, but said it happened during a confrontation between police and the male.

"A firearm was discharged. The male was struck," PAPS said.

The injured male was treated by paramedics and taken to hospital, but was pronounced dead.

Prince Albert Police are asking the public to avoid the area around the 400 block of South Industrial Drive.

The newly formed Saskatchewan Serious Incident Response Team (SIRT) has been brought in to investigate the officer-involved shooting, according to the news release.

SIRT is the province's newly formed independent civilian-led unit that investigates police-related incidents that result in serious injuries or death.

"We are fully co-operating with SIRT and as SIRT's investigation is ongoing, PAPS is unable to comment further on this incident," the release stated.

No one from the SIRT was immediately available to provide more information.