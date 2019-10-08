Regina police respond to altercation between staff at Sheldon Williams Collegiate

Regina police were called to Sheldon Williams Collegiate on Tuesday morning after reports of an altercation between staff members at the school.

Police received the call after 8 a.m. and were called to the school, which is on Coronation Street north of Regina Avenue.

No students were involved in the incident, though they may have been witnesses, according to a spokesperson for Regina Public Schools. Video of the incident may also exist on social media.

Police say there were no injuries reported and no weapons were used.

No charges have been laid but the investigation is ongoing.