Regina police seize fentanyl, heroin and meth, arrest 4 people during raid
Regina police seized a number of illegal items and arrested four people on Friday evening.
Police carried out a search warrant at a home on the 100 block of College Avenue East
Officers carried out a high risk search warrant on a home on the 100 block of College Avenue East.
They were following up on an investigation by the street gangs unit, according to a news release.
Inside, police found weapons, stolen property and drugs, including fentanyl, heroin and meth.
Two men in their 40s were arrested, as well as a 31-year-old woman and a nineteen year old man.
The three older adults are were held in custody to make their first court appearance on December 31.
The 19-year-old was released and will appear in court on Feb. 4.