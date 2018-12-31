Regina police seize fentanyl, heroin and meth, arrest 4 people during raid

Regina police seized a number of illegal items and arrested four people on Friday evening.

Officers carried out a high risk search warrant on a home on the 100 block of College Avenue East.

They were following up on an investigation by the street gangs unit, according to a news release.

Inside, police found weapons, stolen property and drugs, including fentanyl, heroin and meth.

Two men in their 40s were arrested, as well as a 31-year-old woman and a nineteen year old man.

The three older adults are were held in custody to make their first court appearance on December 31.

The 19-year-old was released and will appear in court on Feb. 4.