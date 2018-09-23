Man at large after fleeing hospital while in custody: Kamsack RCMP
The RCMP is asking for the public's help to track down a man who allegedly fled from a Kamsack, Sask. hospital while in police custody on Sunday.
Tyson Cote, 26, was arrested on Saturday after an assault at a residence on the Cote First Nation at about 2:30 p.m. CST.
On Sunday, Cote was remanded in custody but soon after complained of a medical issue.
He was taken to hospital in Kamsack but police said he escaped and fled in an unknown direction at about 5 p.m.
Police said they do not believe he is a threat to the public but that he should not be approached.
He is described as being five feet eight inches tall and weighing 170 pounds with a thin build. He has brown hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with information is being asked to contact the Kamsack detachment at 306-542-5560 or Saskatchewan Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).