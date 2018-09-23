Skip to Main Content
Man at large after fleeing hospital while in custody: Kamsack RCMP

The RCMP is asking for the public's help to track down a man who allegedly fled from a Kamsack, Sask. hospital while in police custody on Sunday.

Tyson Cote, 26, escaped from medical facility on Sunday

Police are searching for an inmate who was charged on Saturday before allegedly escaping from hospital on Sunday. (CBC News)

Tyson Cote, 26, was arrested on Saturday after an assault at a residence on the Cote First Nation at about 2:30 p.m. CST. 
The RCMP says Tyson Cote escaped by running away from hospital in Kamsack, Sask. (RCMP)

On Sunday, Cote was remanded in custody but soon after complained of a medical issue. 

He was taken to hospital in Kamsack but police said he escaped and fled in an unknown direction at about 5 p.m. 

Police said they do not believe he is a threat to the public but that he should not be approached.  

He is described as being five feet eight inches tall and weighing 170 pounds with a thin build. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact the Kamsack detachment at 306-542-5560 or Saskatchewan Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). 

