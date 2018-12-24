Police looking for woman after weekend shooting in Loon Lake
Police are looking for the 18-year-old woman they say shot a man in Loon Lake on Dec. 22.
One man sent to hospital with non-life threatening injuries has since been released
RCMP are looking for a woman they believe shot a man who turned up at the Meadow Lake hospital on Saturday night.
Meadow Lake RCMP were told a man showed up at hospital with non-life threatening injuries around 11 p.m. CST on Dec. 22, according to a news release issued Monday.
The victim has since been released from hospital.
Further investigation determined he had been shot in Loon Lake.
RCMP said they charged an 18-year-old woman from Makwa Sahgaiehcan First Nation with a variety of offences.
Police in Loon Lake are still looking for the woman and have asked anyone with information to come forward or call Crime Stoppers.