Sask. police seek suspect in hit and run that killed 1-year-old boy

A one-year-old boy is dead after being struck by a truck in southeast Saskatchewan.

Police are looking for the man they believe was driving the truck, Melvin Poorman of Kawacatoose First Nation.

The collision happened Thursday at about 5:50 p.m. CST on George Gordon First Nation, about 110 kilometres north of Regina.

The boy was declared dead at the scene.

On Friday, RCMP said they have laid charges against Poorman, 33, but are still looking for him. He is charged with failing to stop after an accident resulting in death and driving while prohibited.

Poorman is about six-feet-three inches tall and 300 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes, and several tattoos on his arms, including the name "Poorman" on his left arm.

The pickup truck is a black 2008 Dodge Ram with Saskatchewan licence plate 274 MNW. It has also not been located.

Police say that if anyone sees Poorman or the truck, not to approach him, but to call Punnichy RCMP or Crime Stoppers.