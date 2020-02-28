Saskatoon police seek 2 suspects after man stabbed, beaten

Saskatoon police have arrested one suspect and are searching for two others after a man was beaten and stabbed.

It happened early Friday morning near 24th St. E. and Third Ave. N.

Around 1:50 a.m. CST, a 45-year-old man was walking in the area when he was approached by three people.

Police say the assailants threatened the man with a handgun, a machete and a small knife before slashing and beating him.

He was taken to hospital and treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Police arrested one suspect after tracking him to a nearby convenience store. An imitation gun was seized.

Two others ran away and police are now looking for them.

One suspect is described as 5-foot-8, approximately 30 years old with thin black hair. He was wearing a black bandanna at the time of the incident.

The other is described as approximately 40 years old with a muscular build, bald with facial stubble. He was wearing a bright green sweater and blue jeans.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Saskatoon Police Service at 306-975-8300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

