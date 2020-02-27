Police seek 3 men who allegedly assaulted, robbed man in Regina

Police in Regina say they're looking for three men who allegedly assaulted and robbed a man at a home on Retallack street on Wednesday afternoon.

Police said the 52-year-old man entered a home on the 1400 block of Retallack Street and was confronted by the three men. One was allegedly carrying an axe, while another had a machete.

The man was assaulted and sent to hospital with non-life threatening injuries to his head and robbed of his belongings.

Police are now looking for a man that's described as five feet, seven inches tall with a thin build and tattoos on his face, wearing a blue hoodie; a man who's about five feet, five inches tall with a heavy build and bald; and a tall, thin man who was wearing a blue hoodie with white markings on its arms.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call police in Regina or Crime Stoppers.