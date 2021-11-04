Regina Police searching for pair of missing 12-year-olds

The Regina Police Service is asking for the public's help in finding a pair of 12-year-old children who haven't been seen since Wednesday night.

Evelyn Head and King Shepherd were last seen around the 2200 block of Lindsay Street in the east end of Regina at about 7:40 p.m. and are believed to have left the area on foot.

While police don't believe there's foul play involved, it said in a release the two missing children are "considered at risk due to their age."

Head is about five-foot, three-inches tall and weighs 110 pounds. She has straight, black, shoulder-length hair and brown eyes, and was wearing a black cardigan sweater, ripped blue jeans and a grey toque.

Shepherd is about 5'5" tall and weighs 220 pounds. He has short, black hair and was last seen wearing a black hoodie, sweatpants and blue Nike runners.

Police did not release an image of the two children.

Police are asking anyone with knowledge of their whereabouts or information that could help locate the two children to call 306-777-5600 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.