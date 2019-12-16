Regina police searching for two men after shooting on Friday

Regina police are looking for two men after a shooting in Regina on Friday.

At around 6:00 p.m. CST, police were called to a home in the 300 block of Retallack Street. A 35-year-old man had a gunshot wound to his arm and was taken to hospital, police said.

Officers were told the man had been walking northbound in a park off the 3200 block of Avonhurst Drive when he encountered two men walking in the opposite direction, one of whom was pushing a bike.

Police say there was minor physical contact before a verbal fight. Police say one of the men then pulled out a gun and shot the victim before both men fled.

One man is described as being about 5'9" while the second is about 6'2". Both were described as slim and clad in black.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Regina Police Service at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.