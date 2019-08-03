Police searching for man who escaped Besnard Lake Correctional Camp

RCMP in Pinehouse are asking for people's help in locating a man who escaped from the Besnard Lake Correctional Camp on Friday.

Thomas Albert Hunt, 29, may be travelling to Prince Albert according to RCMP, but that cannot be confirmed.

Hunt is described as roughly five feet nine inches tall, with a medium build, black hair and brown eyes. Hunt has the words "respect" tattooed on his right forearm and "loyalty" on his right hand.

Besnard Lake is 367 km north of Saskatoon.

Anyone with information on Hunt's whereabouts is asked to contact Pinehouse Lake RCMP or Crime Stoppers.