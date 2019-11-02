Regina Police Service searching for 11-year-old with cognitive challenges
Police in Regina are looking for an 11-year-old child.
Erimias Asfasa was last seen on the 3300 block of Victoria Avenue around 1:30 p.m. Saturday.
Police said Asfaha has cognitive challenges and is considered vulnerable.
Anyone with information about Asfaha's whereabouts should contact the Regina Police Service.