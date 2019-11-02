Skip to Main Content
Regina Police Service searching for 11-year-old with cognitive challenges
Erimias Asfasa is considered vulnerable

Erimias Asfaha was last seen on the 3300 block of Victoria Avenue according to Regina Police Service. (Submitted by Regina Police Service)

Police in Regina are looking for an 11-year-old child.

Erimias Asfasa was last seen on the 3300 block of Victoria Avenue around 1:30 p.m. Saturday. 

Police said Asfaha has cognitive challenges and is considered vulnerable. 

Anyone with information about Asfaha's whereabouts should contact the Regina Police Service.

