FW Johnson Collegiate secured after man shoots car, others flee to high school: Regina police

Regina police are looking for someone who reportedly shot a car, sending its occupants fleeing to a local high school and prompting the building to be secured.

Officers were called to an area east of Dewdney Avenue and Cavendish Street around 1:20 p.m. CST Tuesday, according to a news release. They were told three males in a vehicle noticed they were being followed by a man in a car.

The driver of the second vehicle, described as a blue mid-2000s Dodge Neon or similar compact car, reportedly shot at and hit the other vehicle.

The three people fled to a nearby high school, police said, and that school was placed into "Secure-the-Building" mode. Regina Public Schools confirmed the school was FW Johnson Collegiate.

In a Secure-the-Building situation, all exterior doors are locked and monitored by designated school staff until the status is lifted.

Nobody was reportedly hurt during the incident.

Police are still searching for the driver of the second car. He is described as being in his early 20s, with a full tattoo sleeve and a black bandana on his left arm.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Regina Police Service or Crime Stoppers.