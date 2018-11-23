Search for missing 19-year-old expands in Regina

Police say the search for a Regina man who hasn't been heard from since last Saturday is expanding.

Promise (Max) Chukwudum was last seen in the early morning of November 17 and hasn't contacted friends or family since, according to police.

Police said this behaviour is unusual for Chukwudum, which is why there is concern about his well-being.

Officers and members of Search and Rescue Regina have been looking for Chukwudum near Marshall Crescent in the Normanview neighborhood, where he was last seen.

They've since expanded the search to the Rosemont and Transcona neighborhood.

Police said people should expect to see police officers walking house to house and checking properties for any sign of Chukwudum.

Members of Search and Rescue Regina will be wearing orange vests with neon green on the right sleeve.

Police have asked people living in the area to check their yards, fences and shrubbery to make sure nothing looks out of place.

Police describe him as 5' 11" tall, weighing 240 pounds with short brown hair. He was last seen wearing a dark hooded sweatshirt, light sweatpants, and a dark toque.

Police search landfill

Investigators searched of a portion of the city landfill on Friday afternoon.

The landfill search "happened because the opportunity to conduct the search would have disappeared if we had waited," said a police spokesperson in an email.

The spokesperson said police still do not know what happened to Chukwudum, but the case continues to be treated as a missing person case.

"Our job is to try to eliminate possibilities one by one. With the landfill search, we feel we have eliminated one possibility."

Garbage pickup happened in shortly after Chukwudum's disappearance in the area he went missing, the spokesperson said.

Investigators had the city cordon off the area in the landfill of freshly deposited materials and looked for signs of Chukwudum, to no avail.