Police from Saskatchewan and Manitoba are conducting an underwater search in Hapnot Lake in Flin Flon for a missing man.

They're looking for a 34-year-old man, Leroy George Custer, who was reported missing from Pelican Narrows, Sask., in October of 2018. Hapnot Lake straddles the provinces' border.

Custer has not been seen or been in contact with his family for the last year. At the time he was reported missing, police said he could have been in Pelican Narrows, Creighton, Deschambault Lake, Flin Flon, Prince Albert or Saskatoon.

Saskatchewan RCMP are asking for the public's help in determining what happened to Custer or his whereabouts.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Saskatchewan RCMP or Crime Stoppers.