Police say search for missing 7-year-old is now a 'recovery mission'

RCMP are now treating the search for seven-year-old Greagan Geldenhuys as a recovery mission.

Geldenhuys hasn't been seen since Friday. His mother, Tamaine, was found dead on a beach near Fort Qu'Appelle on Saturday.

Police believe he was with his mother at the beach on B-Say-Tah on Echo Lake before she was found dead. The RCMP Underwater Recovery Team is concentrating its efforts in that area.

Seven-year-old Greagan Geldenhuys was last seen Friday. His mother's body was found on a beach near Fort Qu'Appelle, Sask. Saturday. (Facebook)

On Monday morning, Darcy Pantel said he was holding out hope that his seven-year-old nephew will be found safe.

"I'm hoping to find a very scared little boy," Pantel said.

Jonathan Plank said he discovered Tamaine's body where the waves break onto the sand.

Plank works for the town of Fort Qu'Appelle and was picking up trash when a woman told him there was someone on the beach.

"I'm not sure if she's real," he remembered her saying. He investigated with a coworker and immediately called 911.​

RCMP and EMS showed up what seemed like minutes after he call.

"She was pronounced dead on the scene," Plank said.

"It's not an easy thing to see. It never is. My legs felt weak and instantly felt tired and exhausted."

He said the community is rallying together to try and help the family find peace of mind.

Pantel is Temaine's brother. He said Greagan was "the centre of her life."

Family and community members also continued to search for the missing boy Monday.

The RCMP Underwater Recovery Team searches the area near B-Say-Tah beach on Echo Lake. A ground search assisted by canines was unsuccessful in locating new evidence on Monday morning. (Kendall Latimer/CBC)

Pantel was one of several volunteers complementing the official police search.

Small groups of two and three headed out to scour the shores or hopped in boats and kayaks.

"They want to help," Pantel said.

They coordinated at a makeshift command centre at a home in the town. Their efforts were mostly focused on Echo Lake, but Pantel said he anticipates the search will extend into neighbouring bodies of water.

Pantel said Tamaine, who he called Tammy, and her son loved the water and sand.

"I've heard it was a daily adventure this last little while," he said. "Going to the beach, playing with the toys."

Volunteers co-ordinate the search for seven-year-old Greagan Geldenhuys at a home in Fort Qu'Appelle Monday. (Kirk Fraser/CBC)

Pantel called the outpouring of support overwhelming and said the support from police has been incredible.

"It's been a tough couple of days," he said.

"Right now all indications are suggesting this was just a tragic swimming accident that's left with one drowned mother and a missing boy."

Darcy Pantel is Greagan Geldenhuys's uncle. He says he still has hope the boy will be found safe. (Kirk Fraser/CBC)

RCMP say the investigation is still ongoing, but that at this time there is no evidence to support foul play in the death of Tamaine or the disappearance of her son.