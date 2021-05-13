Police say Prince Albert RCMP officer Bernie Herman confessed to co-worker he had 'killed someone'

Prince Albert police have released more details about their investigation into the death of Braden Herman.

They say that on May 11, veteran RCMP officer Cpl. Bernie Herman phoned a co-worker and said he had "killed someone."

He agreed to go to his co-worker's house, located just north of Prince Albert. The RCMP, whose district the house was in, were then contacted and Bernie Herman was taken into custody.

On May 12, 53-year-old Bernie Herman was charged with first-degree murder. He had served on the force for 32 years. He and Braden Herman are not related but knew each other for several years, according to police.

During the initial RCMP response, Bernie Herman provided information as to where police could find the victim.

Police say that when they located 26-year-old Braden Herman on the edge of Prince Albert near Little Red Park, he was dead and appeared to have been shot.

At that time, the Prince Albert Police Service took over the investigation.

Braden Herman, 26, was found dead on the edge of Prince Albert near Little Red Park. (Braden Herman/Facebook)

Investigation continues, motive unknown

Braden Herman's siblings have told CBC News the 53-year-old Mountie was known to them as having a "personal" and oftentimes "controlling" relationship with their brother.

Braden Herman came from Clearwater River Dene Nation and Bernie Herman comes from the neighbouring community of of La Loche.

Police say they cannot confirm what weapon was used in the homicide at this time. But Prince Albert police have seized Bernie Herman's service pistol and other "use-of-force equipment."

Police say he was not on duty at the time of the offence. But upon investigation it was been determined that he left work in full uniform and utility belt after finishing his shift at 5 p.m. on May 11.

Police have taken statements from family members of both Bernie Herman and Braden Herman.

Investigators are continuing to gather statements in order to gain insight into the nature of their relationship, as well as the possible motivation for the offence.

Bernie Herman made his first court appearance on May 13. His next court appearance is expected to be on May 26.