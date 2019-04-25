Police say man wanted on human trafficking charges might be in Sask.

The Regina Police Service asking for the public's help locating a man who is the subject of a Canada-wide warrant for human trafficking, assault, forcible confinement and other charges.

Daniel Khet, 26, was charged after an investigation into offenses alleged to have taken place in Saskatchewan between the end of March and the beginning of April 2019, according to a police news release.

Khet is about six-feet-tall and 180 pounds. He has black hair, often tied back in braids, and brown eyes. Khet has sleeve tattoos featuring multiple skulls on his arms.

Police said Khet lives in Montreal but often travels to Regina and other Saskatchewan cities. He is fluent in both French and English.

Khet has previous convictions for firearms offences. Anyone who sees him is urged to contact Regina Police Service at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.