Police say impaired driving crash led to finding concealed shotgun

Two men are facing charges after a crash allegedly involving alcohol led police to find a sawed-off shotgun.

On Sunday, police were called to a two-vehicle collision on the 1300 block of Dewdney Ave. E. at about 10:30 p.m. CST.

Police say a black SUV was was on its side and a white truck was nearby. The SUV had four people in it, and the driver was suspected of being impaired.

Police believe the SUV ran through a red light and hit the white truck.

The 29-year-old man at the wheel of the SUV was arrested on three counts of impaired operation of a motor vehicle causing bodily harm. The driver also had outstanding warrants.

A passenger in the SUV was also found to have a sawed-off shotgun, leading to further charges.

That 27-year-old man was charged with possession of a weapon for a purpose dangerous to public peace, carrying a concealed weapon, unauthorized possession and tampering with a serial number of a firearm.

The accused men made their first appearance on the charges in provincial court on Monday.