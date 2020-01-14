Skip to Main Content
Police say impaired driving crash led to finding concealed shotgun
Saskatchewan

Police say impaired driving crash led to finding concealed shotgun

Police say the collision happened when an SUV ran through a red light on Dewdney Avenue East on Sunday, Jan. 12.

Police say the collision happened when an SUV ran through a red light on Dewdney Avenue East

CBC News ·
Regina police were called to a collision at about 10:30 on Sunday night. (Gian-Paolo Mendoza/CBC)

Two men are facing charges after a crash allegedly involving alcohol led police to find a sawed-off shotgun. 

On Sunday, police were called to a two-vehicle collision on the 1300 block of Dewdney Ave. E. at about 10:30 p.m. CST.

Police say a black SUV was was on its side and a white truck  was nearby. The SUV had four people in it, and the driver was suspected of being impaired. 

Police believe the SUV ran through a red light and hit the white truck.

The 29-year-old man at the wheel of the SUV was arrested on three counts of impaired operation of a motor vehicle causing bodily harm. The driver also had outstanding warrants.

A passenger in the SUV was also found to have a sawed-off shotgun, leading to further charges.

That 27-year-old man was charged with possession of a weapon for a purpose dangerous to public peace, carrying a concealed weapon, unauthorized possession and tampering with a serial number of a firearm. 

The accused men made their first appearance on the charges in provincial court on Monday. 

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|