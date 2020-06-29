Police say high-risk sexual offender living in Regina

The Regina Police Service is issuing a public advisory on a man who is considered to be a high-risk to reoffend sexually.

Steven Brian Ewanchuk, 71, will live under supervision in the Heritage neighbourhood of Regina. All of his activities will be monitored.

The public is urged to take precautions but not to engage in any form of vigilantism. Police say this information is meant to raise community awareness about his presence so that people can make informed choices about contact with him. It was released under the Saskatchewan Public Disclosure Act.

Ewanchuk is six feet tall and weighs about 200 pounds, with green eyes and brown hair.

He has a long criminal history dating back to 1970 that includes violent sexual offences. He has eight convictions for sex offences and four for non-compliance with court-ordered conditions.

The Alberta man made national headlines in the Supreme Court of Canada "no means no" decision in 1999 that defined the issue of consent.

He recently served time at Bowden Institution in Alberta for sexually assaulting an eight-year old girl.

While incarcerated, he completed programming designed to address his risk factors, but the assessing psychologist said the results wouldn't likely substantially change his risk to reoffend.

On June 29 he will be allowed unescorted access to the community, but he is bound by a supervision order until February 12, 2028, and must abide by special conditions.

His conditions include:

He must follow a treatment plan for sexual deviancy which may include the use of libido-reducing medication if prescribed.

He cannot be anywhere where children under the age of 18 are likely to congregate such as elementary and secondary schools, parks, swimming pools and recreational centres, unless accompanied by an adult previously approved in writing by his parole supervisor.

He must immediately report all intimate sexual and non-sexual relationships and friendships with women to his supervisor.

He cannot have contact with the victim of his current offence or any members of the victim's family.

He cannot be in the presence of any girls under the age of 18 unless accompanied by a responsible adult who knows his criminal history and has previously been approved in writing by his supervisor.

He must reside at a community correctional centre, or a community residential facility, or other residential facility approved by the Correctional Service of Canada.

Any member of the public who has questions or concerns is encouraged to contact the Regina Police Service at 306-777-6500.