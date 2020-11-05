Regina police say high-risk sexual offender back living in Heritage neighbourhood

The Regina Police Service is issuing a public advisory about a man who is considered to be a high-risk to reoffend sexually.

Steven Brian Ewanchuk, 71, will live under supervision in the Heritage neighbourhood of Regina. All of his activities will be monitored, police said.

The service previously disclosed that Ewanchuk was living in the Heritage neighbourhood June 29 of this year.

Later, police announced he was back in closed custody after being arrested Oct. 19. The arrest was not the result of a new criminal allegation. Ewanchuk was taken into custody due to heightened concerns about his risk to reoffend.

Ewanchuk is six feet tall and weighs about 200 pounds, with green eyes and brown hair.

He has a long criminal history dating back to 1970 that includes violent sexual offences. He has eight convictions for sex offences and four for non-compliance with court-ordered conditions.

The Alberta man made national headlines in the Supreme Court of Canada "no means no" decision in 1999 that defined the issue of consent.

Ewanchuk recently served time at Bowden Institution in Alberta for sexually assaulting an eight-year old girl.

Police said that during his time of incarceration, Ewanchuk completed programming to address his risk factors. However, police said he has not made any progress in reducing his high risk to reoffend sexually or violently.

His conditions include:

He must follow a treatment plan for sexual deviancy which may include the use of libido-reducing medication if prescribed.

He cannot be anywhere children under the age of 18 are likely to congregate — such as elementary and secondary schools, parks, swimming pools and recreational centres — unless accompanied by an adult previously approved in writing by his parole supervisor.

He must immediately report all intimate sexual and non-sexual relationships and friendships with women to his supervisor.

He cannot have contact with the victim of his current offence or any members of the victim's family.

He cannot be in the presence of any girls under the age of 18 unless accompanied by a responsible adult who knows his criminal history and has previously been approved in writing by his supervisor.

He must reside at a community correctional centre, or a community residential facility, or other residential facility approved by the Correctional Service of Canada.

Any member of the public who has questions or concerns is encouraged to contact the Regina Police Service at 306-777-6500.