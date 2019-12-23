Regina police say drunk driver did 2 hit-and-runs while trying to flee Sunday

A 26-year-old man is facing impaired driving charges after he was allegedly involved in two crashes in Regina over the weekend.

Police say they attempted to pull the man over on the 1700 block of Elphinstone Street on Sunday afternoon and the man drove away into oncoming traffic.

Officers did not pursue.

Police say they were then dispatched to a hit and run involving the same vehicle at the intersection of Dewdney Avenue and Lewvan Drive.

There was minor damage to two vehicles but no one was hurt in that incident.

The vehicle had turned, travelling south along Lewvan Drive, when there was another collision, this time at the Gordon Road intersection.

The 26-year-old suspect allegedly fled the scene on foot and was later arrested.

He faces three counts of failure to stop after an accident, impaired operation of a motor vehicle and having a blood alcohol content in excess of 80 mg within two hours of operating a vehicle.

The man is scheduled to appear in provincial court in Regina on Jan. 7.