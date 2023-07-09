Man fends off knife-wielding attacker with shovel in alleged Moose Jaw break and enter: police

A Moose Jaw resident was able to use a shovel to fend off a man wielding a knife in a home invasion, according to police.

Moose Jaw Police received a break and enter complaint early Saturday, according to a news release on Sunday.

Police said the man was attacked in his home by someone he knew, despite the alleged attacker wearing a mask.

"The victim was able to fend off the attacker using a shovel as a defensive tool and struck the attacker as he was lunged at with a knife," police said.

The homeowner sustained minor injuries that did not require medical treatment, but police said he was "left shaken" by the attack.

Police were able to find and arrest the alleged attacker, an unidentified male, a few hours later.

He's being held in custody on charges including break and enter with intent to commit an assault with a weapon and wearing a disguise with intent to commit an indictable offence.

He is expected to appear in court on Monday.

The police investigation continues.