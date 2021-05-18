Saskatoon police release photos in connection with homicide probe

Saskatoon police are asking for the public's help with the investigation into the city's second homicide of 2021.

The body of Sabrina Clark, 29, was discovered in a house on the 700 block of 33rd Street W. on Feb. 18. There have been no arrests.

Clark, a mother of two, also went by the name Sabrina Sanderson.

On Tuesday, police released photographs showing people of interest they say may be relevant to the case.

They are asking anyone with information to contact the Saskatoon Police Service at 306-975-8300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.