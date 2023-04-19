A neighbourhood incident that involved Regina police caused delays at Sheldon-Williams Collegiate Tuesday morning.

The school on the west side of the city was not involved in the incident, but is close to the location of the police operation.

Staff messaged parents tell them to keep their children at home while the operation was under way.

The school division said the school was put in "secure the building" mode, so classes and activities could continue, but entrances and exits were controlled or locked.

Police, including about six vehicles, were on scene on the 3800 block of Regina Ave., near Princess Street, at around 7:30 a.m. CST.

They warned drivers to stay away and told people in the area to shelter in place.

Less than an hour later, they said their operation had concluded. Around 8:15, officers were seen leaving the back of an apartment building close to the school.

The school told families a suspect is now in custody, the building is back to normal and students are allowed to go inside.

Police haven't released any details yet about the incident.

