Regina officer who drove unmarked police vehicle into pedestrian will not be charged

A Regina officer who drove an unmarked police vehicle into a pedestrian will not be charged.

The crash happened in the 3000 block of Fourth Avenue on May 28, 2021, at 12:45 a.m. CST.

Police say patrol officers in a marked police car were near that location for an unrelated call when a 48-year-old male crossed Fourth Avenue.

Police said the pedestrian was distracted by the marked police car and did not see the unmarked police car approaching eastbound on Fourth Avenue.

The pedestrian was not crossing in a crosswalk and was wearing dark clothing when he was struck by the vehicle, police said. He was taken to hospital by EMS and released after treatment.

Police said a crash reconstruction expert investigated and recommended that no charges be laid against the constable, who has been on the force for 10 years, or the pedestrian.