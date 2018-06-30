1 man dead after vehicle and motorcycle collide in Regina

One man is dead following a collision between a vehicle and a motorcycle in Regina on Saturday.

Regina Police Service is currently on the scene at 9th Avenue East and Park Street.

Traffic is restricted on Park Street, with both northbound and southbound lanes closed between Dewdney and 10th Avenue East. Drivers are asked to use alternate routes.

Patrol members, forensic identification and collision analysts are at the scene and are working with the Office of the Chief

Coroner in the investigation.

Police ask anyone with information to call 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.