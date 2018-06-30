Skip to Main Content
1 man dead after vehicle and motorcycle collide in Regina

One man is dead following a collision between a vehicle and a motorcycle in Regina on Saturday.

Traffic restricted on Park Street, with north and southbound lanes closed between Dewdney and 10th Avenue East

Regina police are investigating after a collision on Saturday left one man dead. (Tyler Pidlubny/CBC)

Regina Police Service is currently on the scene at 9th Avenue East and Park Street.

Traffic is restricted on Park Street, with both northbound and southbound lanes closed between Dewdney and 10th Avenue East. Drivers are asked to use alternate routes.

Patrol members, forensic identification and collision analysts are at the scene and are working with the Office of the Chief
Coroner in the investigation.

Police ask anyone with information to call 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

