Police recover 144 pieces of ID, 200 stolen cheques from Blaine Lake home
Saskatchewan

RCMP in Blaine Lake seized 144 pieces of identification along with stolen tools, stolen cheques and a small amount of what is believed to be crystal meth on Sunday.

25-year-old woman charged in connection to bust

Police received a tip about possible fraud and identity theft and subsequently executed a search warrant on a home in Blaine Lake.

The majority of the IDs were Saskatchewan driver's licenses and health cards, police said. There were about 200 stolen cheques.

A 25-year-old woman has been charged in connection to the seizure. She was remanded into custody and appeared in Saskatoon Provincial Court on Tuesday. 

