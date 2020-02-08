Police reopen roadway near Co-op refinery for pedestrians, picketers allowed to return

Regina police are allowing Unifor members to return to the picket lines at the gates of the Co-op refinery.

On Thursday, Police closed 9th Avenue N. from Winnipeg Street to McDonald Street, allowing only business-related vehicles to pass through.

But, as of 9 p.m. CST on Friday, Regina Police Service said it decided to reopen the area to pedestrians, allowing the picketers to return.

Officers will remain at the scene to limit the flow of vehicles into the area. A police spokesperson said people wishing to set up peaceful, lawful picket lines are allowed to enter on foot. They won't be allowed to carry materials that could be used to make barriers.

The roadway will remain open, but only to limited traffic for the rest of the weekend, according to police.