Police officer pulls 70- to 80-hour weeks working as a substitute teacher on the side

It's homeroom period time at Campbell Collegiate during one of the last weeks of school before summer break. Students slowly filter into the Regina classroom carrying their books, bags and, for some, coffee.

At the front of the class is substitute teacher Pascal Chagnon.

He's a constable with the Regina Police Service with 16 years of service under his belt. And on his 'days off' he works as a substitute teacher.

Chagnon says he sometimes chooses to be a substitue teacher for half-days on occasion, as a way to ensure he has time for himself and his family outside of his working hours. (Bryan Eneas/CBC News)

Prompted by cameras in the room, students excitedly ask Chagnon about some cases they've heard of.

"I don't go into too much details into stuff but they like to hear a little bit of stories," Chagnon said in an interview. "You just use everything to your advantage and make it interesting."

Chagnon says he's seen a lot of change in Regina over the past 10 years he's called the city home. Specifically, he sees a lot more cars on the streets during his routine patrol duties. (Bryan Eneas/CBC News)

The bell rings again as the 15-minute homeroom period class ends. Another group of students makes its way into the classroom, this time for Spanish lessons.

Chagnon tells the students that he's great at speaking French, but Spanish isn't his forte. He says the teacher he's subbing for left him a note that said the students would have final projects to work on.

The discussion gradually shifts to questions about traffic laws. Chagnon happily explains the nuances of road and traffic laws to the Grade 11 students. He says one of his pet peeves is when drivers make turns into the wrong lane of traffic.

"If I see you doing that, I will ticket you," he tells the class.

Experience carries between both roles

Chagnon used to work as a teacher full time. But he eventually felt the urge to fulfill his childhood dream of becoming a police officer.

After finishing his policing education he applied for work in Edmonton, Regina and with the RCMP.

Regina Police Service was the first to call him back and he jumped on that opportunity.

He's currently posted on patrol duties, but he's served in a variety of capacities, including as a school resource officer and with the child abuse department.

I like being a police officer. It goes by fast. ... I love being a teacher as well. It's a good balance. - Pascal Chagnon

The school liaison officer position was a natural fit for the substitute teacher.

"It was perfect for me because to do presentations in classrooms, to build Powerpoint presentations or to organize my ideas, or to know how to get the students interested into the topic and everything, that was easier for me," Chagnon said.

He also gave advice to other teachers on occasion about lessons on first responders.

Chagnon said to his knowledge, he hasn't experienced any cross-over, so to speak, in his two careers: he hasn't recognized any of his students from his work as a police officer, and if any of the students ever recognized him, they haven't spoken up about it.

'I'm a busy guy'

For a guy who estimates he works 70 to 80 hours a week between his two careers, he said he's never worried about burning out from either of his professions, nor does he have time to be sick.

"I like my jobs. I like being a police officer. It goes by fast. I love what I do," Chagnon said.

"I love being a teacher as well. It's a good balance, because in a way, it gives me a chance to see something else; it gives me a chance to see other people otherwise I wouldn't see normally."

While he doesn't find much overlap in terms of the people he interacts with as a teacher and as an officer, Chagnon said he will answer questions students have about his job in policing. (Bryan Eneas/CBC News)

Life, though, is all about finding balance, especially when also juggling being a dad, baseball coach and softball player.

"I'm a busy guy. I don't watch lots of TV. I meet people and they ask if I've seen the (latest) movie, but you know what, I haven't," Chagnon said.

Busy-ness aside, he later admitted that he does find some time to enjoy pre-recorded episodes of The Amazing Race here and there.

He said he'd jump at the chance to participate on the show and already has a few potential candidates in mind for a partner in the event if he ever got the chance.

While Chagnon likes his jobs, he said he does find some challenges on the home front.

He said his wife wants to make sure that he's taking time to be at home and for himself.

"That's probably the hardest part — to tell her, 'OK, I took one more day next week,' but it works. She knows," Chagnon said.