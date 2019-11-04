It started when Regina police were called the to Cornwall Centre parkade Sunday afternoon after reports of a stolen vehicle.

It ended with an arrest and an injured officer being taken to hospital.

Police say the call came in around 3:45 p.m. CST and when they arrived they located a suspect with a vehicle.

They say the suspect resisted arrest and a Taser was used. Then he was arrested.

A 29-year-old Regina man is in custody and has been charged with a weapons offence.

During the arrest one of the officers sustained serious injuries and was taken to hospital. The officer's injuries are listed as non-life-threatening.

Police are continuing to investigate.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Regina Police Service at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.