Regina police officer injured during stolen vehicle arrest
Saskatchewan

A 29-year-old Regina man is in custody following a weapons offence Sunday afternoon. police were dispatched to the parkade of 2100 block Saskatchewan drive for a report of a stolen vehicle. one police officer taken to hospital.

Attack happened in a parkade in downtown Regina

CBC News ·
A number of police vehicles were observed at the Cornwall Centre Mall parkade and vicinity on Sunday afternoon. (CBC, Bryan Eneas)

It started when Regina police were called the to Cornwall Centre parkade Sunday afternoon after reports of a stolen vehicle.

It ended with an arrest and an injured officer being taken to hospital.

Police say the call came in around 3:45 p.m. CST and when they arrived they located a suspect with a vehicle.

They say the suspect resisted arrest and a Taser was used. Then he was arrested.

A 29-year-old Regina man is in custody and has been charged with a weapons offence.

During the arrest one of the officers sustained serious injuries and was taken to hospital. The officer's injuries are listed as non-life-threatening. 

Police are continuing to investigate. 

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Regina Police Service at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

