Regina police officer injured during stolen vehicle arrest
Attack happened in a parkade in downtown Regina
It started when Regina police were called the to Cornwall Centre parkade Sunday afternoon after reports of a stolen vehicle.
It ended with an arrest and an injured officer being taken to hospital.
Police say the call came in around 3:45 p.m. CST and when they arrived they located a suspect with a vehicle.
They say the suspect resisted arrest and a Taser was used. Then he was arrested.
A 29-year-old Regina man is in custody and has been charged with a weapons offence.
During the arrest one of the officers sustained serious injuries and was taken to hospital. The officer's injuries are listed as non-life-threatening.
Police are continuing to investigate.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Regina Police Service at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.