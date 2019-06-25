Police, coroner investigating death of woman found outside North Central home

The death of a woman who was found not breathing outside a North Central home on Tuesday morning is now under investigation.

Regina Police responded to the 1500 block of Cameron Street shortly after 4 a.m. CST after getting a report of a person who was not breathing, according to a news release.

Police and EMS found the woman just outside the house. She was confirmed to be dead.

Regina police and the Saskatchewan Coroners Service are beginning a death investigation.

Police say they are in the process of confirming the woman's identity and notifying her next-of-kin.

Anyone with information that could help the investigation can call the Regina Police Service at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 to report it.