Sask. police get new search, access to information powers in non-criminal missing persons cases

New legislation will make it easier for Saskatchewan police to search buildings, access information and demand records in missing persons cases where no crime is suspected.

The updates to The Missing Persons and Presumption of Death Amendment Act came into effect Friday.

Police are now able to obtain search orders for buildings where a missing child or vulnerable person is believed to be.

They'll also be able to access information such as global positioning tracking records, employment records and school records.

Police will also be able to access information about someone who may be in the company of a missing child or vulnerable person, and can make an emergency demand for records "where certain criteria are met."

"When a person is reported missing and there is no reason to suspect a crime, police cannot rely on the Criminal Code to access personal information of persons reported missing," a government press release said.

"This could stall a missing person investigation."

The act, originally introduced in 2009, also establishes how the property of a missing person is administered, adopts presumption of death provisions and sets out how family members and law enforcement can access information about a person who is missing.