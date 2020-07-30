Police, ministry investigating 2nd death this month at Pine Grove Correctional Centre
An inmate was found unresponsive in her cell at the Pine Grove Correctional Centre near Prince Albert on Wednesday, the Ministry of Corrections says.
Woman was found in cell on Wednesday night; death is not COVID-19-related, ministry says
The death of an inmate at the Pine Grove Correctional Centre near Prince Albert, Sask. — the second such death this month — is under investigation.
The woman was found unresponsive in her cell and was declared dead around 7 p.m., the Ministry of Corrections and Policing said in a Thursday news release.
Another inmate at Pine Grove died on July 1. In both cases, the ministry said the deaths were not related to COVID-19.
The ministry and the Prince Albert Police Service are conducting an internal investigation of both deaths. The death was also referred to the Saskatchewan Coroners Service and the woman's next of kin were notified.