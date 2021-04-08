Regina police locate missing 11-year-old girl

The 11-year-old girl who was the subject of an earlier Regina Police Service missing person release has been located and is safe, according to police.

Police learned Thursday that a family member of the girl received information on her whereabouts.

Police have confirmed that she is back in the care of family and doing well.

The girl had last been seen around the 1000 block of Robinson St. at about 7:42 p.m. CST on Wednesday, according to a news release from police.

Police say the investigation is now concluded.