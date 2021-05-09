Police issue 16 tickets at Regina protest

Police in Regina said 16 people at a protest were given tickets for violating the public health orders currently in place to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

On Saturday around 2 p.m. CST police said they observed about 200 people in attendance at the protest on the 2100 block of Victoria Avenue.

Sixteen people in attendance were ticketed for participating in a gathering that exceeds 10 people, police said.

A police news release said the investigation into the gathering was still ongoing and anyone who had information was asked to call the Regina Police Service or Crime Stoppers.

