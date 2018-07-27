RCMP release name of 33-year-old man killed in suspected hit and run

The family of a 33-year-old man from Mosquito First Nation is hoping people may have information that could help the police investigate a fatal hit and run.

Merle Curley was found dead on Highway 4, about one kilometre south of the Town of Battleford, on Wednesday morning.

Police believe he was struck by a vehicle that did not remain on the scene.

Curley's family has given the RCMP permission to release his name, in the hopes that this may help the investigation.

The North Battleford RCMP is asking if anyone has information about where Curley was or what he was doing prior to his death, or has information about the vehicle or driver of the vehicle that may have hit him.

People can call the Battlefords RCMP at (306)-446-2017 or Crime Stoppers toll free at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).