Man found dead in alley near Queen Street: Regina police

Regina police and the Saskatchewan Coroners Service are investigating the death of a man found in an alley early Saturday morning.

Police were called to the east alley of the 800 block of Queen Street, in the city's North Central neighbourhood, around 1:30 a.m. with a report of an injured man.

Emergency medical services personnel were called, but the man was pronounced dead on the scene.

Details were scant Saturday morning, but police said they were holding the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Regina Police Service at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.