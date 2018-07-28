Truck tips over, spills lumber load at Regina intersection

A truck tipped over and spilled its load of lumber at a major Regina intersection on Saturday morning.

Around 9:20 a.m. CST, police responded to the incident at the intersection of Park Street and Victoria Avenue.

A truck carrying a load of lumber was southbound on Park Street and attempted an eastbound turn on Victoria Avenue when the load shifted, causing the truck to tip onto its side, according to the preliminary police investigation.

No injuries were reported and traffic at the intersection is restricted.

Police did not indicate when the delays would be lifted.

