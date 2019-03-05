Police investigating suspicious death in Pinehouse

RCMP are calling the death of a man in Pinehouse suspicious.

On Monday, RCMP were called to a dispute at a home in Pinehouse, which is about 375 kilometres north of Saskatoon. Before officers arrived, RCMP got a second call that said a nurse who had gone to the home to treat an injured man needed help.

Police arrived and brought the man to the local health centre, where he was declared dead.

The man's death is considered suspicious and circumstances surrounding his death are under investigation.

​The man's family has been notified and an autopsy has been scheduled for March 6.

Police did not release the man's name or any other details about him.