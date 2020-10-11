Police investigate Saturday morning shooting in Regina

Regina Police are investigating a shooting that happened early Saturday morning on the 2100 block of Albert Street.

Police were dispatched at around 1:26 a.m. after people in the area called in saying they heard what they believed to be multiple gunshots. A 32-year-old man was located with an apparent gunshot wound.

Police said an altercation happened inside a business between the man and three others.

The victim left the business, and the three men who were involved in the prior altercation got out of a car with weapons. Two of the suspects had machetes and the third had a gun.

The victim attempted to run away and was subsequently shot. Police said he was transported to hospital where he was treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Police are looking for three suspects. The vehicle they exited is described as a silver sedan.

Police are asking the public to call Crime Stoppers if they have any information regarding the shooting.