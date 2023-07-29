Police investigating homicide blocks away from Regina General Hospital

The Regina Police Service's major crimes unit is investigating a homicide, after a man was declared dead early on Saturday.

At about 2:25 a.m. CST police officers were dispatched to the 2100 block of Broad Street, a few blocks west of the Regina General Hospital, to respond to a report of an injured male, according to a press release. Paramedics pronounced the man dead at the scene shortly after police arrived.

The Saskatchewan Coroners Service is assisting the police with the homicide investigation.

No further details were immediately available.

Anyone with information is asked to call the police at (306) 777-6500 or to submit a tip anonymously to Regina Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.