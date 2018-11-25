Regina home hit with multiple gunshots, police investigating

Regina police are investigating after a house was hit by several gunshots.

Officers were sent to the 1600 block of Montague Street around 11:15 p.m. CST on Saturday after getting a report of gunfire, according to a police news release.

While investigating, police were able to confirm the home had been struck by multiple bullets.

However, police say no one was hurt.

The investigation is ongoing and police are asking anyone with information to contact police or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.