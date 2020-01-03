Skip to Main Content
Cyclist taken to hospital after being hit by car: Regina police
Saskatchewan

Police in Regina are investigating after finding a cyclist who had been struck by a car on Thursday night.

Regina police say a 45-year-old man was taken to hospital after he was hit by a vehicle on Lewvan Drive Thursday night. (CBC)

Police were called to the intersection of Seventh Avenue and Lewvan Drive around 7:45 p.m.

They found a 45-year-old man lying in the left lane of Lewvan Drive, with a bike on the ground nearby. He was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said there were numerous witnesses and traffic in the northbound lane was restricted for some time. 

