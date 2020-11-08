Police in Regina investigate 2 shootings

Police in Regina are looking for information about two shootings that happened yesterday.

A news release said the first incident happened just before 4:40 in the afternoon.

They were told a woman was speaking to a person at the back door of a home on the 1200 block of Angus Street when a window on the front of the house was shot.

The woman ran to the front of the house and entered a grey four door car parked on the street. The police news release said three other men were inside the vehicle.

The woman was Indigenous, with red or brownish coloured hair and wore a grey coat with black pants and white shoes. Police said there was no description of the three men in the car.

Just before 8 p.m. officers were called to the 700 block of Dewdney Avenue E. about the second shooting.

Officers were told people in a car driving north on Park Street were cut off by a silver car, possibly a Chevrolet Cruze with black winter rims, and shot at.

The driver of the car was an Indigenous man with a surgical mask over his face, wearing a dark toque and dark clothing. There were two other men in the car wearing surgical masks.

No one was injured in either shooting. It was not immediately clear if the two shootings were connected.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to call the Regina Police Service or Crime Stoppers.