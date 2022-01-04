Women found dead on Christmas Eve in North Battleford were victims of homicide: RCMP

The deaths of two women discovered after a house fire in North Battleford, Sask., have been ruled homicides, according to police.

North Battleford RCMP said the victims are 25-year-old Alyssa LeCaine from North Battleford and 20-year-old Daphne Bear from Sweetgrass First Nation. They were found after emergency crews were called to a house fire around 4 p.m. CST on Dec. 24.

Members of the fire department discovered the slain women during the property search. The investigation by the RCMP and Saskatchewan Coroner's Service determined the deaths were homicides.

The autopsies were completed on Dec. 29, 2021, but police are not releasing the cause of death at this time. The cause of the fire has yet to be determined by an investigator with the Saskatchewan Public Safety Agency.

Police are asking anyone with information that could be linked to the investigation to contact North Battleford RCMP at 306-446-1720 or Crime Stoppers, anonymously, at 1-800-222-8477.