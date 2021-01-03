Police arrest 4 following gun call, traffic stop and Ring Road crash

Charges are pending and four people police say were involved in multiple incidents in Regina on Saturday afternoon are in custody.

Officers were called to East Dewdney Avenue following reports about a man walking into a convenience store with a handgun in his waistband.

The man then left the store, got into a vehicle with three other people in it and drove away.

Police located the vehicle, conducted a traffic stop and took two men and one woman into custody without incident. The fourth occupant, a woman, was still inside the vehicle and drove away.

The police news release said "several minutes later" the vehicle was involved in a crash near the Winnipeg Street exits on Ring Road.

The woman driving the suspect vehicle sustained minor injuries in the crash and was taken to hospital before being arrested. Police said the driver of the other car was not injured.

There was no indication in the police news release about when the first call came in, when the traffic stop occurred or when the crash happened. A request for comment was not immediately returned.

Police said the incident is still under investigation and asked anyone with information to call the Regina Police Service or Crime Stoppers.